Janesville rail project receives multi-million dollar federal grant

by Logan Rude

Mark Lennihan

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Five rail bridges in Janesville will be rebuilt to help support higher freight weight limits thanks to a multi-million dollar federal grant.

Officals with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday that WisDOT was chosen as a recipient of the highly competetive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.

The rail project will receive a total of $6.8 in funding to rebuild the bridges and improve tracks. Improvements to the tracks are expected to help local businesses by increasing carload weight limits from 263,000 to 286,000 pounds.

“Thank you to Sen. Tammy Baldwin for her efforts on Wisconsin’s behalf and to the U.S. Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of this project, which helps hundreds of Wisconsin businesses that rely on the efficient transportation of goods,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “The RAISE grants are very competitive every year, and we encourage and support applications throughout Wisconsin.”

One of the bridges set to be rebuilt runs over the Rock River while the other four run over roadways. A total of 0.6 miles of track will get an upgrade. The whole project is expected to cost $11.3 miliion.

Wisconsin & Southern Railroad, the operator of the publicly-owned rail system in the rgion, and the Wisconsin River Rail Transit Commission are partnering with WisDOT to fund the project.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.