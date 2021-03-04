Janesville police use spike strips to end 20-mile car chase

Janesville police arrested a man and his passenger after a 20-mile car chase Wednesday night.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a man and his passenger after a 20-mile car chase Wednesday night.

In a release, Janesville police said it started as an attempted traffic stop on South Crosby Avenue near Riverview Drive at 9 p.m. Police said Chad Bozbien was driving the car. Police had a warrant out for his arrest connected to a 2019 overdose death.

Police said Bozbien refused to stop, and led officers on the chase through county roads west of Janesville. The chase ended when police used spike strips to deflate the car’s tires on County Highway A near County Highway H 17 minutes later. The car veered off the road into a field on County Highway A near Polzin Road.

Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the chase. No one was hurt.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.