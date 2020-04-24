Janesville police to have ‘high volume’ traffic enforcement on Milton Avenue this weekend

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County officials are slated to undergo “high volume” traffic enforcement on Milton Avenue over the weekend.

An advisory said the Janesville Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office will aim to curb reckless driving behaviors, racing and speeding in the area.

“If you plan on ‘cruising’ this weekend, you’re safer at home,” officials said in the advisory.

