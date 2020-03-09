Janesville police striking a connection with area kids

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office hosted an event Sunday meant to familiarize kids with the area’s officers and teach them good sportsmanship at the River’s Edge Bowling Alley.

Gutter Busters is a community based program organized by the Cops and Kids Foundation, a group working to help steer kids away from crime.

Program participant Sergent Christopher Krahn said playful interactions for kids with cops can really impact the community.

“We get to see how they’re doing, spend time with them and then hopefully… when they need us or whatever else they’ll be able to feel comfortable around us and be able to come and tell us about any problems that they have or anything they need,” Krahn said.

He also said the feedback they’ve gotten from kids and parents about the program has been positive.

Event attendee Monica Hinkle brought her nephew to the bowling alley and she said he was shy at first but once he warmed up to the officers he started having a blast.

“I think it’s great that they get to come out here and get to know them a little bit on a little bit of a personal fun level,” Hinkle added.

The Cops and Kids Foundation has been hosting Gutter Busters about three times a year as well as Cops and Bobbers fishing events since 2014.

