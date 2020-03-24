Janesville police separating officers into substations at schools, library to try and prevent spread of COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. – While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Janesville Police ranks, officers are still doing all they can to protect themselves from the spread of the virus.

Starting this week, officers are splitting up between locations at Marshall and Franklin Middle Schools, Hedberg Public Library, and the Janesville Senior Center, in an effort to promote social distancing.

“We were looking at options on what we could do to decrease our exposure here with officers at the department,” said Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan. “One of the things we came up with was doing substations.”

Instead of conducting shift changes at the main station near downtown Janesville, officers will change at their given substation.

“We have less contact with each other in person and by our estimates we figure we can reduce potential exposure here in the department from 80% to 20%,” Sheridan said.

In addition, Sheridan says the department has sectioned off portions of the building to prevent mixing between different department members. Also, patrol officers are now equipped with anti-bacterial spray in their vehicles. The department has even gone as far as attempting to remedy certain cases over the phone.

“None of us have experienced this type of event,” Sheridan said. “If there is an exposure or positive case here at the police department, hopefully with what we have in place it wont be a devastating impact throughout the whole department,” he said.

