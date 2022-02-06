Janesville police searching for suspects in alleged armed robbery

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for five suspects who allegedly robbed a Walgreens on Sunday.

Police said four men and a woman entered the store at 1717 Milton Ave. just after 6 a.m. Two men allegedly brandished guns and demanded to be taken to the safe and the pharmacy.

The suspects allegedly ran from the store after taking an undisclosed amount of money and drugs. No employees were injured during the incident.

Three alleged suspects were caught on camera. The other two are described as a white man, about 20-25 years old wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants with an orange mask; and a black woman, about 20-25 years old wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a gray front and dark-colored pants and black mask.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.

An investigation is ongoing.

