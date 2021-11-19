Janesville police searching for owner of German Shepherd that attacked other dog

by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are asking the public for help with finding the owner of a German Shepherd that attacked another dog at the Youth Sports Complex on the city’s east side.

Police said the dog that was attacked later died from its injuries.

According to an online alert, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Halloween. Authorities said a black German Shepherd attacked the victim dog while it was being walked by its owner.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police said the German Shepherd wasn’t leashed when it attacked the other dog. The owner of the German Shepherd didn’t identify himself to the victim dog’s owner and left the area in a black pick-up truck, according to the alert.

Authorities described the man as a thin white man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with no facial hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.