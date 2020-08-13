Janesville police searching for man who allegedly recorded two young girls biking in residential neighborhood

Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating a report of a man who was allegedly spotted recording two girls with his cell phone.

According to a news release, the two girls spotted the man around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Mayfair Drive. The girls said police that the man recorded them from his vehicle as they rode their bikes in the area. The girls later went home and told an adult what happened.

The girls described the man as a white male with blue eyes and dark hair. He was reportedly driving a black SUV with stripes on it.

Police said the girls claimed the same man watched them play in a park on Mayfair Drive roughly a week prior.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.

