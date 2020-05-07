Janesville police searching for couple that stole $600 worth of dog food, diapers

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department is asking for help identifying a couple that stole $600 worth of dog food and diapers Saturday at 5 p.m. from Walmart.

According to a Facebook post, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 756-3636 or download the P3 tips app to give tips anonymously.

