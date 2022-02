Janesville police searching for alleged wallet theft suspect

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department asked for help Saturday to identify an alleged wallet thief.

Police said the suspect stole a wallet from an eastside laundromat on January 31.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call the police at 608-755-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.