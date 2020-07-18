Janesville police search for man who allegedly threatened Walgreens employee with screwdriver during robbery

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department is asking for help with identifying a man suspected of robbing a Walgreens on Friday.

According to a news release from JPD, the man entered the Walgreens on Center Avenue and pointed a screw driver at the store clerk, jabbing it toward the employee while demanding money.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen running southwest.

A K-9 track led police to Conde Street where they determined the man was picked up by an unknown vehicle parked in the area.

Police described the suspect as a white man, possibly with a beard. He was wearing a baseball hat, black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

The JPD is actively investigating the robbery. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

