Janesville police search for man involved in armed robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are searching for a man who robbed the Lion’s Quick Mart on East Racine Street while armed with a revolver on Wednesday.

The man reportedly entered the convenience store, pulled out a black and gray revolver and demanded money from the register.

He left the scene in a 2016 or newer Chevy Impala LTZ, according to a crime alert.

The man is described as a bald Black man with a thin build. He is roughly 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. The man was dressed in all black during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Detective Chris Buescher with the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3147.