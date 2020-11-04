Janesville police say things are going smoothly so far as poll lines grow

Janesville, Wis. — As poll lines continue to grow in Janesville, local police say despite concerns about potential conflicts between voters, things are going smoothly so far.

Police say they were prepared for disputes between voters, but as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday haven’t responded to any conflicts.

There are over 100,000 registered voters in Rock County, who will be voting to elect two U.S. representatives and four state representatives. They’ll also be voting on four referendums, including ones for the School District of Janesville and Black Hawk Tech in Janesville.

