Janesville police say arrests down, family disturbance calls up since Safer at Home Order

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville Police Chief David Moore says while officers are still gathering data from the last several weeks, preliminary numbers show arrests to be down during the state’s mandated Safer At Home order.

Moore says the department has gathered statistics between the time period of March 15 and April 7.

Of those numbers, he says calls for service have remained somewhat the same, while arrests have decreased. In addition, disturbance calls due to family disputes have increased.

“I think it’s something we just need to continue to track,” Moore said. “We are concerned about the stress that it’s putting on everyone.”

Moore says the department has created a task force responsible for monitoring data trends under the Safer at Home order, and hopes this can allow the department to identify types of rising crimes, as well as locations where these crimes could be happening.

He says a major concern is situations of abuse that could go unnoticed if people aren’t leaving their homes.

“I think the immediate stress is those issues within the family,” he said. “I’m also concerned about the maltreatment of children. The reason I mention that is that many times, those types of crimes are identified in the schools, and as we know, we don’t have the kids in the schools.”

Moore says the police staff has been able to stay healthy and credits new substation guidelines for that. He says while Coronavirus might pose a number of challenges, he’s looking to learn how to navigate police work during the uncertain times.

