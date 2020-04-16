Janesville police search for men accused of robbing CVS pharmacy

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are asking the public for help with identifying two men accused of robbing a local CVS on Wednesday night.

Rock County Communications said it received a report of a robbery at the pharmacy on 1700 Milton Avenue at about 7:46 p.m.

A news release said two men had entered the store and walked to the register after grabbing a few items.

Police said the store clerk was later assaulted and tackled to the ground. The release said the men stole an unknown amount of cash from the register along with some items from the store.

Officials said the suspects ran out of the pharmacy, went south and got into a vehicle that was described as a gold-colored Pontiac Grand Prix with rust.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

