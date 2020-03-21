Janesville police respond to reports of shots fired, find shell casings in roadway

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police responded Friday night to a multiple reports of shots fired in the the 3200 block of East Milwaukee Street.

According to a news release, several callers reported hearing gun shots at 9:22 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found shell casings in the roadway. Police said a home in the area had been struck, but no injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

