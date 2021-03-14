Janesville police respond to a stabbing at Kwik Trip

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department responded to a stabbing at Kwik Trip Saturday night and arrested the suspect.

Officers found an 18-year-old male victim with a stab wound on his face.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

According to police, they found the suspect’s vehicle traveling on Milton Ave. They arrested a 17-year-old male for Reckless Injury.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

