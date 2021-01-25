Janesville police report fraudulent call from someone claiming to be an officer

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a resident reported getting nearly 15 phone calls Monday from a person claiming to be a Janesville police officer.

According to a news release, the caller asked the resident for personal identifying information. Authorities with the Janesville Police Department said the caller was likely trying to steal the resident’s identity.

Police said the caller was “caller ID spoofing,” which allowed them to have their number display as the JPD’s mainline number, 6-8-755-3100.

Officials said they should report suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a police officer to the Rock County Dispatch Center. According to a release, the JPD does not contact people from the mainline number.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.