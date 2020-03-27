Janesville police provide update on officer-involved shooting

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police released new information on Thursday’s officer-involved shooting during a news conference Friday.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore said the man who was shot is still hospitalized, and his family has since been notified.

Police said the suspect is a 27-year-old man from out of state. Officials will investigate to see if the man has a history of other criminal activity.

Moore said “multiple verbal persuasion” efforts were made in an attempt to stop the man before firing. Police said only one officer shot at the man.

Janesville police were unable to say what the suspect said before the officer fired, as the Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct interviews and review body cam footage before releasing additional information.

As far as the initial call that was made for a report of a traffic accident, officials said the man was driving southbound on Interstate 39 when he went off a steep embankment.

Police said horrendous damage was done to the man’s trailer and vehicle, to the point of whether it “was even survivable.”

Authorities said the officer who shot the man is doing well and does not have any injuries. When asked why the officer was still taken to a hospital, Moore said it is protocol to have an officer’s vitals checked in an incident such as this.

