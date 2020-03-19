Janesville police: Man accidentally shot himself in the leg, injured another person

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police say they’re investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Midvale Drive in Janesville around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man who shot himself in the leg and hit another person in the same apartment, according to a police report. Police were able to apply a tourniquet and get both victims to the hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the case does appear to be an accident, and neither person had restrictions on gun ownership. There is no threat to the community, according to the report.