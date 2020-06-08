Janesville police looking for teen wanted on attempted homicide charges

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police have identified the suspect in connection to the shooting that happened Saturday.

According to a news release, police are searching for 17-year-old Kenan L. Clemons.

Police described Clemons as a black male who is 6-feet tall, with short braided hair and thin build.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and dark colored pants, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said Clemons is wanted on charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide.

