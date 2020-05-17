Janesville Police looking for motorcycle rider who was speeding, refused to pull over

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville Police are looking for the motorcycle rider who led an officer on a short chase Saturday night.

At about 8:20 p.m., an officer saw the motorcycle traveling 60-70 miles per hour on Milton Avenue, where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour.

When the officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, the rider refused to stop and took off fast. The police department said the pursuit was later terminated.

The motorcycle is describes as a dark colored sports bike with a regular Wisconsin license plate similar to 644. Police said the plate appeared to be damaged and old, and was mounted horizontally underneath the seat.

The rider appeared to be a male of average build. Police said he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with no visible decals or writing on the back and an all-black motorcycle helmet.

The helmet had a full face shield and did not have any decals or large designs on it.

If you know who the rider is, contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100.

