Janesville police looking for man charged with first-degree attempted homicide

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police have identify the suspect in connection to the shooting that happened Saturday.

According to a news release, police are searching for 17-year-old Kenan L. Clemons.

Police described Clemons as a black male who is 6-feet tall, with short braided hair and thin build.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and dark colored pants, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said Clemons is charged in suspicion of attempted first degree intentional homicide.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information, contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-757-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.

