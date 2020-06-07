Janesville police look for a man in connection to gas station robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a person in connection to an robbery Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, police responded to JR Quick Mart on 650 Midland Rd around 1:19 a.m. following a report of a robbery.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect entered the store and made a gesture under his clothing to the store clerk. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the report said.

Police described the suspect as a white male and medium build. Police said he is approximately 24 years old. He is believed to be between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall.

The man was last seen wearing dark grey sweatpants, white long sleeve shirt with three buttons, white tennis shoes and a white knit stocking cap, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.

