Janesville police K-9 likely needs chemotherapy battling 3rd bout of cancer, officials say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville police dog is battling cancer for the third time in less than a year.

The Janesville Police Department said Thursday that K-9 Fred has cancer in his leg. A lymph node in his left leg was removed Wednesday.

Fred was diagnosed with melanoma in July in his paw pad. Then in October, Fred had his toe removed.

“No other cancer was detected and he should be back on duty in a week or two,” police said. “Chemotherapy seems to be in his future so we can get rid of it once and for all. Fingers crossed.”

