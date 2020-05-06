Janesville police K-9 begins first round of chemotherapy

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville police dog began his first round of chemotherapy Wednesday.

A Facebook post from the Janesville Police Department said it received a pathology report last week on the cancerous lymph node that had been removed.

Police said Fred has been diagnosed with metastatic melanoma cancer after having fought cancer for the third time in less than a year.

The average lifespan for a dog with this type of cancer is said to be nine months.

“Miracles happen all the time with humans and animals with cancer and Fred could definitely use one,” the post said.

Janesville police said it plans to let Fred continue to work for as long as he’s able to. The post said some might question why the police department doesn’t choose to retire the K-9.

“Those who say that do not understand Fred, or working dogs,” the post said. “Their purpose for living is to work. To take that away from him will take away his drive to live. Officer [Drew] Severson cannot leave his house in uniform or in the police car without Fred sitting at the door whimpering. If it is what Fred wants to do, we owe him that much.”

