Janesville Police investigating teenagers who tried to lure juveniles into car with candy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating a suspicious incident from last Friday night.

According to an incident report, a four-door, gray-colored passenger car with three white, male teenagers slowed down and tried to get two juveniles walking on the sidewalk into the car last Friday between 6:30 and 7 p.m. near the 1600 block of Morningside Drive.

The report said the teenagers asked the juveniles if they wanted candy in an attempt to get them into the car.

Police said the occupants of the car slowed down several times and became more aggressive toward the juveniles each time.

Officials said the juveniles ran home and told an adult.

The vehicle was last seen being driven northbound on Morningside Drive.

The report said two of the teenagers had short brown hair, while one had longer curly hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.



