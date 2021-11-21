Janesville police investigating ‘suspicious activity’ at Marshall Middle School Rec Night

by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating suspicious activity at Marshall Middle School’s recent Rec Night.

According to a news release, officers spoke with a student Saturday who said two students were in a bathroom stall at the same time.

Officers and the school’s Dean of Students have reviewed security footage from the hallway outside the restroom, which police said does not support that a crime was committed.

Police said they are working to determine what happened and ensure the “safety of the students attending Rec Night.”

The release called it an isolated incident and said there is no need for public concern. It also did not say what the two students who were allegedly in the stall were doing.

According to the school’s website, the most recent Rec Night at Marshall Middle School was Friday night.

Police said once facts and “known and verified,” they will determine if there is a criminal case.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.