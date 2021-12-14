Janesville Police investigating stabbing, victim released from hospital

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville Police are investigating after they say a person was stabbed early Tuesday.

Police were sent to Mercy Hospital after a 21-year-old man was reportedly stabbed in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street just after 3:30 a.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

No further information has been released and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.