Janesville police investigating shooting near Lincoln Elementary School

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating a shooting near Lincoln Elementary School on Saturday evening.

According to Rock County Dispatch, a call reporting shots fired in the 1900 block of Conde Street came in at 4:51 p.m.

News 3 Now was later able to confirm with Janesville police that there was a shooting.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries.



