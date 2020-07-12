Janesville police investigating body found on city’s south side

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating a body found on the city’s south side Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the body was found on Pierce Street.

Officials said the Rock County Medical Examiner arrived to the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn more.



