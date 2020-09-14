Janesville police investigate gun shots during possible road rage incident

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

JANVESILLE, Wis. — Janesville police say they’re investigating reports of several gun shots being fired Sunday night.

Police say multiple people reported hearing 7 or 8 gun shots in the area of South Main Street and Clark Street at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and seeing cars speed away from the area.

JPD officers found shell casings in the road on the 100 block of Clark Street. One house nearby was hit with a bullet, but nobody was hurt.

The Janesville Police Department says witnesses and video surveillance show two cars involved in a road rage incident before people in both cars started shooting.

One vehicle is described as a newer model silver hatchback car, possibly similar to a Subaru. The second vehiclew as described is a newer model blue car with dark tinted windows, possibly similar to an Acura TSX. The blue vehicle also had a loud and possibly modified exhaust system.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville Police at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.