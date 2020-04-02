DOJ identifies Janesville officer involved in last week’s shooting; officer placed on administrative leave

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the Janesville police officer who was involved in a shooting last week.

According to a news release, Janesville Patrol Officer Lyle Hollingshead, 26, has been with the police department for four years. Hollingshead has since been placed on administrative leave due to the department’s policy.

Janesville police said a suspect originally got out of his vehicle and armed himself with a knife after he crashed on Highway 14. Authorities said Hollingshead shot the man during the attempt to take him into custody.

Officials said the person who was shot is in stable condition.

The release said an officer was also injured during the incident and was treated at a hospital before being discharged. No one else was harmed.

The Department of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the incident with the help from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Future reports will be given to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office after the investigation concludes.

