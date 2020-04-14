Janesville police honor retiring officer in (socially distant) goodbye

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police made sure the coronavirus didn’t damper a long-time officer’s retirement.

The Janesville Police Department posted a video on social media Tuesday congratulating Officer Bob Gruenwald on his retirement. Gruenwald has served the community for 23 years.

“COVID-19 didn’t stop JPD officers from sending Bob into a life of retirement without a goodbye! Enjoy retirement Bob!!!” the post said.

In the video, first responders are seen parked along the street with their lights on, and cheers are heard as Gruenwald walks down the steps at the police department.

