Janesville police establish 2 substations to limit employee contact amid COVID-19 pandemic

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department is opening two substations at local middle schools to reduce the risk of employee to employee exposure to the coronavirus.

The two substations will be set up at Marshall and Franklin middle schools. Both substations will house groups of 18 officers, according to a news release. The department’s main office will house 18 additional officers.

Department officials estimate that the new separation plan will help reduce the employee-to-employee exposure rate from 80% to 20%.

The department has implemented other protocols including the creation of a support work team that will help patrol officers and detectives work on domestic violence follow-ups, investigative follow-ups and COVID-19 matters, among other things.epartment.

