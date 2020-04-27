Janesville Police conducts traffic enforcement on Milton Avenue

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, conducted high volume traffic enforcement Friday and Saturday on Milton Avenue to curb reckless driving behaviors.

According to a release, officers were working to curb racing, speeding and anti-social behavior in the Milton Avenue corridor, known as the circuit.

The Janesville Police Department, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted 71 traffic stops, 49 citations were issued for violations. The violations included speeding, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and defective exhaust.

A Janesville Police officer stopped someone for a speeding violation Friday around 10:45 p.m. and the operator refused to stop. The operator continued on Milton Avenue and was forced to stop due to traffic.

Officers did a high risk stop on the car at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Kennedy Road. Officers deployed stop sticks when the vehicle was stationary. The operator did not comply with commands to exit the vehicle until officers broke the passenger window. The drive was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated third offense as well as open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and other traffic charges.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments