Janesville police asks for public’s help in finding missing teen

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police say they need the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Chloe Benage is 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and often wears her hair in a bun.

Anyone who has seen her or has information is asked to call Janesville police at (608) 755-3100 or the non-emergency dispatch line at (608) 757-2244. You’re asked to reference incident number JV2108711 if you do have information.

