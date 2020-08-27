Janesville police ask for help finding vandals who defaced historic landmark

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department is asking for help with identifying the people responsible for vandalizing an historic landmark along the Rock River.

Police shared the Facebook post on Thursday. The photo depicts the Monterey Rock, which appears to be painted. The rock is located on the Rock River at Monterey Park.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

