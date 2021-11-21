Janesville Police arrest man who allegedly robbed liquor store

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville Police arrested a man Saturday night accused of multiple armed robberies.

Police were called to Virks Liquor Store, 2807 W Court St., just before 7 p.m. after a man allegedly threatened a clerk with a metal pipe and demanded money.

Officers later found a vehicle matching the suspect description at an Exxon gas station at 1445 Center Ave.

As police began to approach the vehicle, a man reportedly ran from the store, jumped into the vehicle, and yelled at the driver to leave.

Officers reportedly saw the gas station clerk indicate that they had just been robbed.

Police chased the vehicle south on Highway 51 into Beloit and used deflation devices to pop the suspect vehicle’s tires.

After the suspect vehicle stopped, the man reportedly exited, claiming he had a gun. He then held up a metal pipe and imitated a “racking” motion as if it were a shotgun.

Police recognized that the pipe was, in fact, not a gun and did not shoot.

Officers used a taser to subdue the man before arresting him. The driver of the car was also arrested.

The man was identified as Benito Del Bosque, 47, who was also a suspect in a robbery on November 13.

The driver was identified as Emily Revel, 25.

Del Bosque, who is on probation for armed robbery, now faces two new charges of armed robbery as well as retail theft.

Revel was arrested on charges including being party to a crime and fleeing an officer.

