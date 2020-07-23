Janesville police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries

MADISON, Wis. — Janesville police have arrested a man in connection with a series of thefts and burglaries that have happened on the city’s west side over the past week.

Edward Toyer, 23, was arrested after police used video footage from several home owners who were stolen from.

Toyer is facing tentative charges of burglary, theft and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

