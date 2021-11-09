Janesville Police arrest man for alleged fourth OWI offense, child neglect

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville Police arrested a man Friday for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

Clayton White Sr., 28, of Janesville was traveling on Highway 14 near N. Wuthering Hills Drive when officers stopped him.

Janesville Police say White was exhibiting signs of impairment, which led to an arrest.

A passenger who is less than 16-year-old was with White in the car.

White faces charges of a fourth offense OWI with a passenger less than 16-years-old.

He is also charged with child neglect, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of THC with intent to use, and possession of drug paraphernalia

He is also charged with violating the terms of his parole.

White is being held at the Rock County Jail.

