Janesville Parker officials apologize over inappropriate student spirit dress-up theme

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville school officials have apologized to the Beloit Memorial High School community following what they described as an inappropriate student dress-up theme during the schools’ girls basketball game last week.

In a letter addressed to Memorial students, staff members and the basketball team, Janesville Parker High School officials said students, who usually choose a dress-up theme for games “as a way to encourage spirit, participation and camaraderie,” realized the theme was inappropriate but some students still dressed up in that theme.

A copy of the letter, dated Monday and signed by Parker Principal Chris Laue, Athletic Director Clayton Kreger, head girls basketball coach Ryan Tyrrell and the team, did not specify what about the theme was inappropriate, but Beloit players News 3 Now spoke with said the theme appeared to be “gangster.”

“With respect to the theme initially chosen for that particular game, we have learned that student organizers realized its inappropriateness, and made attempts to change the theme prior to the game. Unfortunately, some of our students still opted to dress in a manner that was unacceptable and in poor taste,” the letter read in part.

The letter said the school will use the incident as a teaching opportunity and that moving forward teams and administrators will work together to make sure a similar incident does not happen again.

The full letter reads:

Dear Beloit Memorial High School Students, Staff and Girls Basketball Team, Please accept our apologies for the hurt that was caused by some of our students at last week’s Parker- Beloit girls basketball game. Our students typically choose spectator themes for the games as a way to encourage spirit, participation and camaraderie. With respect to the theme initially chosen for that particular game, we have learned that student organizers realized its inappropriateness, and made attempts to change the theme prior to the game. Unfortunately, some of our students still opted to dress in a manner that was unacceptable and in poor taste. While we cannot go back and undo the behavior of some of our students that evening, we can and will use this as a teaching and learning opportunity. As a follow up, we will continue to have discussions with our student body about how to best create an atmosphere that is welcoming and tolerant. Teams will also be working with administration to ensure that spectator theme nights are in line with our values and create a welcoming environment for all. We are hopeful that we will be able to move forward and continue to maintain the level of sportsmanship and collegiality that our schools have seen in the past. Sincerely, Chris Laue, PHS Principal

Clayton Kreger, PHS Athletic Director

Ryan Tyrrell, PHS Head Girls Basketball Coach Janesville Parker Girls Basketball Team

