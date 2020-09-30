Janesville officials release trick-or-treating safety recommendations

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Copyright 2019 CNN How to have an environmentally friendly Halloween.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — With Halloween just four weeks away, the City of Janesville has released safety guidelines and recommendations for celebrating during the pandemic.

According to a news release, the city’s trick-or-treat hours will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The release said people who do not want to participate should have their porch lights off during those hours.

People who do plan on participating should wear a mask; stay home if they are sick; not hand out candy if someone in the household is sick; contact a doctor if a child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19; limit groups of trick-or-treaters to only those in a household; maintain social distance from other groups; and only visit houses with lights on. When it comes to treats, officials said children should not select their own treats and homemade treats should be avoided.

City officials also encourage people to avoid crowded costume parties held indoors, going to indoor haunted houses, and going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.

People with questions can contact the City Manager’s Office at 608-755-3177 or visit the city’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.