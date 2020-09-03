Janesville man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting 9-year-old boy in bathroom behind school

Site staff by Site staff

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 20-year-old Janesville man found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Dakota Potts was sentenced to six years in prison but will receive 637 days of sentence credit, meaning he has about four years and three months to serve in prison.

Potts was sentenced to nine years of extended supervision in Rock County Court. He was convicted of second-degree sexual assault for assaulting a 9-year-old boy in a bathroom near the football stadium at Wilson School Park in 2018.

Potts will be on the sex offender registry for life.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.