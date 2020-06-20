Janesville man sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for gun charges

MADISON, Wis. — A Janesville man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader’s office, 24-year-old Deshawn Foreman led Janesville police officers on a foot chase and dropped a .45 caliber magazine on July 24, 2019. The next day, officers saw Foreman get in a car and drove to the Town of Beloit before he abandoned his vehicle, the report said.

Officials said, Foreman attempted to hide from officers for several hours in a wooded residential area. He was arrested after police officers found him pointing a .45 caliber Glock firearm at them, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said Foreman was on state supervision for burglary, at the time of this offense.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge William M. Conley stated that Foreman’s offense was “particularly serious and reflected a general disregard for his safety and that of the arresting officers.”

The charges against Foreman were the result of an investigation by the Janesville Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

