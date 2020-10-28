Janesville man indicted on multiple robbery, gun charges in connection with string of convenience store robberies

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Janesville man has been charged with robbing seven businesses in Janesville, Fitchburg and Madison and attempting to rob another in mid-September.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Devonti Wilson robbed the following businesses between Sept. 8 and Sept. 10:

Lions Quick Mart on Milton Avenue in Janesville on Sept. 8

Kelley Williamson Mobil on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg on Sept. 8

7-Eleven on South Park Street in Madison on Sept. 8

Kwik Trip on East Memorial Drive in Janesville on Sept. 10

Lions Quick Mart on East Memorial Drive in Janesville on Sept. 10

Exxon Tigermart on Milton Avenue in Janesville on Sept. 10

Walgreens on Milton Avenue in Janesville on Sept. 10

On Sept. 8, Wilson also attempted to rob a BP gas station on East Washington Avenue, according to a news release.

The indictment against Wilson also charges him with brandishing a firearm during each robbery and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

If convicted, Wilson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each robbery charge, and a mandatory penalty of seven years on each charge of brandishing a firearm, DOJ officials said.

Any penalties imposed for the brandishing a firearm charges would be served consecutive to any other sentencing.

The felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition charge comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The charges came as the result of an investigation by the Janesville, Fitchburg and Madison police departments alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

