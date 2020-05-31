Janesville man fires several shots in the air following dispute, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department Police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Hoover St. Friday evening.

According to a incident report, a call came in at 10:17 p.m. about shots being fired in the 1900 block of Hoover St.

Officials said a resident told police that he fired the shots into the air to scare off a person who was driving a white van that followed his son home, the report said.

Almost an hour later, Janesville Police was dispatched to 164 S. Academy St for reports of a man yelling at people in the area, according to the release.

Once police arrived to the scene, Ricardo Moreno,37, showed signs of being intoxicated but refused field sobriety test and resisted officers, the report said.

Law enforcement officials were able to take Moreno into custody after using a taser.

Moreno was arrested on suspension of sixth-offense OWI with passenger under 16 and resisting an officer.

Detectives are investigating the shots fired incident and if Moreno was involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

