Janesville man faces homicide charge in connection with woman’s death at Wisconsin Dells hotel

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Jeremy Lee Mondy

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Authorities say a Janesville man has been arrested in connection with a death investigation in Wisconsin Dells.

Police were sent to check the welfare of two people who were staying in a room at The VUE on Sunday morning.

After arriving, officers made contact with a man in the room who said he was OK. He was detained after he told police the woman was dead.

The man in custody has been identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Lee Mondy. According to a news release Tuesday from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Mondy remains in custody in the Columbia County Jail on one count of homicide.

The woman’s name has not been released, as her family is requesting privacy.

Authorities said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department and DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation are actively working with the Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab on the investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.