Janesville man crashes into parked vehicles, arrested on suspicion of 6th offense OWI

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of a 6th offense OWI after crashing into some parked vehicles Saturday night, officials said.

Janesville police were sent to 2204 Bond Place for a report of a crash at 11:57 p.m., according to the news release.

Officials said Andrew Stacy, 41, was driving when he struck two vehicles that were parked and unoccupied. Witnesses said the man got out of his vehicle and ran away from the scene.

The release said Stacy was showing signs of impairment when officers arrived and failed field sobriety testing. He was later arrested on tentative charges of a 6th offense OWI, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and operating with a revoked drivers license.

