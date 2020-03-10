Janesville man charged with first degree reckless homicide after 15-month-old girl dies from ‘blunt force trauma’

The child's mother had left the home and when she returned, the child had severe injuries and wasn't breathing

Jamie Perez

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man is being charged with first-degree reckless homicide and physical abuse of a child resulting in bodily harm, according to Janesville Police Chief David Moore. Thirty-year-old Steven Horan is being held at the Rock County Jail.

Moore said police responded to the call Saturday around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found “non-accidental blunt force trauma” had been inflicted on the 15-month-old girl.

Police say the mom left the child at home with her boyfriend, Horan, whom she has been dating for three months. When the mom came back home, she called 9-1-1 to report her child’s injuries. The child was pronounced dead at Javon Bea Hospital Monday.

Moore said Horan has a previous criminal history and had been drinking throughout Saturday night prior to the child’s injuries. Horan’s previous charges include possession of drug paraphernalia, damage to property and operating while intoxicated.

This is the fourth homicide in Janesville this year. Moore said to have this many homicides so early in the year, “is an anomoly.” Moore said alcohol or drug use has been consistent in all the homicides in 2020.

Moore said Horan was acting “emotional” when officers arrived on scene Saturday. Moore also confirmed Horan has previously watched over the child alone before this incident.

Police are still working on determining Horan’s motive. If you have any information, call Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

